EUR/GBP – Direction-Less

• EUR/GBP has lost all of its ECB meeting's gains. It seems that there is no momentum taking place right now. The pair remains above hourly support at 0.7652 (10/03/2016 low). Next support lies at 0.7525 (22/01/2016 low). Hourly resistance can be located at 0.7848 (10/03/2016 high).

• In the long-term, the technical structure suggests a growing upside momentum. The pair is trading well above its 200 DMA. Strong resistance can be found at 0.8066 (10/09/2014 high).

•EUR/USD has moved sharply higher after Draghi's... READ MORE