More than 8m UK adults have ‘problem debt’

One in six UK adults have financial worries, with households in Sandwell in the West Midlands and parts of the valleys of south Wales being the most likely to be overburdened, according to latest research. The Money Advice Service, which is an independent body set up by the government to offer money guidance, estimates 8.2 million adults, or 16.1% of the population, live with problem debt – with younger adults, larger families, single parents and renters particularly at risk. Nearly one in four people in Sandwell, Blaenau Gwent and ... READ MORE