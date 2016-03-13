How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health and Productivity

Turning clocks back is supposed to save energy and improve efficiency. Here’s the reality. The annual ritual of losing an hour of sleep to Daylight Saving Time (DST) is about to happen on March 13, the second Sunday of March and annual date for the change. The spring forward happens at 2 a.m., but not all of the country observes it. Holdouts include Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Daylight Saving Time is meant to... READ MORE