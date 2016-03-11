Pivot Points-Daily
Market News

Pivot Points-Daily

11 March 2016, 00:18
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
646

Pivot Points-Daily

Last Updated: Mar 11, 2:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.027831.067481.092541.107131.132191.146781.18643
USD/JPY109.698111.541112.333113.384114.176115.227117.07
GBP/USD1.383481.403561.415531.423641.435611.443721.4638
USD/CHF0.935010.963310.974070.991611.002371.019911.04821
EUR/CHF1.071271.08431.092551.097331.105581.110361.12339
AUD/USD0.729260.737790.741540.746320.750070.754850.76338
USD/CAD1.299151.315761.325071.332371.341681.348981.36559
NZD/USD0.648150.657240.661840.666330.670930.675420.68451
EUR/GBP0.738230.757810.770090.777390.789670.796970.81655
EUR/JPY119.361122.483124.449125.605127.571128.727131.849
GBP/JPY157.382159.54160.529161.698162.687163.856166.014
CHF/JPY109.811112.161113.498114.511115.848116.861119.211
GBP/CHF1.359571.385721.395841.411871.421991.438021.46417
USD/SEK8.002778.209498.287138.416218.493858.622938.82965
USD/NOK8.211528.36538.429798.519088.583578.672868.82664
EUR/AUD1.360681.422711.460891.484741.522921.546771.6088
EUR/CAD1.351671.414381.452691.477091.51541.53981.60251
AUD/CAD0.978250.985680.990040.993110.997471.000541.00797
AUD/JPY80.70682.62483.47184.54285.38986.4688.378
CAD/JPY80.91682.95383.85484.9985.89187.02789.064

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.