Optimizing Martingale EA

Please when optimizing try to focus on the maximum dd you can accept without great risk aroun 20-40% and not try to maximize Gains and profit carelessly, It is much better to have a decent profit and your equity safe than to have a great growth fast and then end up busting account. Remember there is an option to stop all orders if a max DD of your choice is reached.

Also I can say from real account experience that depending on market conditions the EA will generate better profits than in Testing and Backtesting, Actually growth will be a bit bigger when going live. So will be DD so keep in mind the Relative Max DD in the Backtest, Below 30% This will keep you safe.

Some people like to maximize profits and knowing the account will bust prefer to withdraw often and this is also valid option for whoever wants it. If you want to compund profits it is not good.

There other ways to use the EA, even without the requirement of Martingale, you can set Extra trades to 0. Or just one and set a Stop by Equity per cent at some point.

ALso remeber it can be used a some kind of Gris EA using Mart Factor in 1.0.

Try to optimize and be imaginative with the tools in the EA and then if you wish to share a set we will thank you.

Bias is a value that will generate more trades is pushed higher, It is like a threshold to open trades or not. If you set Bias to a very high level lets say 20000- then the EA will rely on other factors like RSI to open and choose direction.

I will be adding more info on the EA. Please always test on Demo or Use live on cent account first. I do not want to hold resposible for a big loss of Balance.

I am trying to add as much information on the comments section as I can. It is Easier when people ask me afterwards about details.

And we would appreciate publishing links to monitoring or Live accounts using LiteWave.

Thanks to all Enjoy!