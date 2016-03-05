Gold- Solid bullish momentum

• Gold's bullish momentum keeps going after breaking above declining channel. Hourly resistance is given at 1308 (21/03/2015 high). Hourly supports lies at 1253 (24/02/2016 low). • In the long-term, the technical structure suggests that there is a growing upside momentum. A break of 1392 (17/03/2014) is necessary ton confirm it, A major support can be found at 1045 (05/02/2010 low). • EUR/USD is consolidating after sharp break of minor resistance at 1.0905. The short-term technical structure still suggests a further bearish move. Hourly resistance lies at 1.0972 (intraday high). Hourly support can...