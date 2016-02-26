Euro, US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Inflation Data





Talking Points:

Euro may find interim support if Germany’s flash CPI data tops forecasts

US Dollar may fail to capitalize as core PCE inflation hits 15-month high

NZ Dollar gains with milk prices as dairy exports rise most since Aug’14

The preliminary set of February’s German CPI figures headlines the economic calendar in European trading hours. The headline year-on-year inflation rate is expected to slow to 0.1 percent, the lowest since September. However, leading survey data from Markit Economics released earlier this week suggested the pace of inflation – while modest – quickened to a three-month high. The Euro may find a degree of support if this translates into a better-than-expected CPI print that weighs against ECB stimulus expansion bets.

Price growth trends will remain in focus later in the day as the Fed’s preferred US PCE inflation data comes across the wires. The core year-on-year rate is seen edging higher to 1.5 percent, the highest since October 2014. While broadly encouraging for the US Dollar, the improvement was telegraphed in last week’s CPI report and so may have lost some of its market-moving potential. Follow-through could be undermined further if investors weigh up the report against PMI survey data published earlier in the week that showed service-sector inflation hit a five-month low while manufacturing output prices fell at the fastest pace since June 2012.

The New Zealand Dollar outperformed overnight after January’s Trade Balance report revealed an unexpected monthly surplus of NZ$8 million, topping bets on a –NZ$271 million deficit. This marked the first print in positive territory since May 2015. Perhaps most critically, cross-border sales of dairy products – the country’s leading export group – jumped 3.7 percent year-on-year to record the best performance since August 2014. Indeed, the Kiwi traded higher alongside locally-traded Whole Milk futures prices.

What did DailyFX analysts get wrong last year? Check out our Lessons from 2015 to find out!

Asia Session

GMT CCY EVENT ACT EXP PREV 21:45 NZD Trade Balance (JAN) 8M -271M -38M 21:45 NZD Exports (JAN) 3.90B 3.71B 4.43B 21:45 NZD Imports (JAN) 3.89B 3.95B 4.46B 21:45 NZD Trade Balance 12-mo YTD (JAN) -3578M -3871M -3534M 23:30 JPY Natl CPI (YoY) (JAN) 0.0% 0.0% 0.2% 23:30 JPY Natl CPI Ex Fresh Food (YoY) (JAN) 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 23:30 JPY Natl CPI Ex Food, Energy (YoY) (JAN) 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% 23:30 JPY Tokyo CPI (YoY) (FEB) 0.1% -0.3% -0.3% 23:30 JPY Tokyo CPI Ex-Fresh Food (YoY) (FEB) -0.1% -0.2% -0.1% 23:30 JPY Tokyo CPI Ex Food, Energy (YoY) (FEB) 0.5% 0.4% 0.4% 00:05 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence (FEB) 0 3 4 00:45 CNH PBOC Governor Zhou Speaks in Shanghai - - - 01:00 CNH Swift Global Payments CNY (JAN) 2.45% - 2.31% 01:30 CNH China January Property Prices - - - 01:30 CNH PBOC Governor Zhou Gives Briefing - - - 05:00 JPY Nat’l CPI Ex Fresh Food, Energy (YoY) (JAN) 1.1% 1.2% 1.3%

European Session

GMT CCY EVENT EXP PREV IMPACT 07:45 EUR French GDP (QoQ) (4Q P) 0.2% 0.2% Medium 07:45 EUR French GDP (YoY) (4Q P) 1.3% 1.3% Medium 10:00 EUR Eurozone Economic Confidence (FEB) 104.3 105.0 Low 10:00 EUR Eurozone Business Climate Indicator (FEB) 0.27 0.29 Low 10:00 EUR Eurozone Industrial Confidence (FEB) -3.6 -3.2 Low 10:00 EUR Eurozone Services Confidence (FEB) 11.4 11.6 Low 10:00 EUR Eurozone Consumer Confidence (FEB F) - -8.8 Medium 13:00 EUR German CPI (MoM) (FEB P) 0.5% -0.8% High 13:00 EUR German CPI (YoY) (FEB P) 0.1% 0.5% High 13:00 EUR German CPI - EU Harmonized (MoM) (FEB P) 0.6% -1.0% High 13:00 EUR German CPI - EU Harmonized (YoY) (FEB P) 0.0% 0.4% High

Critical Levels