Dear Friends,

FORT Financial Services is one of the highest growing forex broker and day by day they are spreading their business all over the world. FortFS published rewarded bonus offer for all clients as a Chinese New Year Promotion offer. Now you can get more profit from your trading. See the below message from Fort Financial Services.

Dear Traders and Partners!

Fort FS announces the start of a bonus promo-action “Chinese New Year” which is designed to boost your profits. Starting from the 1st of February 2016 until the 1st of March 2016 inclusively every profitable trade will be rewarded with an additional percentage of profit. The % amount credited will be available for withdrawal with no restrictions.

The percentage varies depending on the day when the trade is closed. The table below shows the dates with the corresponding percentages.

Date Additional % Date Additional % 01.02 2% 16.02 6% 02.02 1% 17.02 2% 03.02 6% 18.02 1% 04.02 2% 19.02 6% 05.02 1% 22.02 2% 08.02 8% 23.02 1% 09.02 2% 24.02 6% 10.02 1% 25.02 2% 11.02 6% 26.02 1% 12.02 2% 29.02 6% 15.02 1% 01.03 8%















The promo-action is valid from 02.2016 until 01.03.2016.

All accounts can participate in the promo-action with the exception of Newbie, PRO and S.T.A.R. accounts.

The minimum bonus amount is 1 cent for standard accounts and 0.01 cent for cent accounts.

All dates are recorded strictly according to the time zone of the trading platform time. Please notice that each new day begins at 00:00:00 terminal time.

Only accounts with the balance from 100 USD (or the equivalent at the terminal’s current exchange rate) may participate, including each closed trade and the bonus amount.

The maximum amount of one time bonus payment is restricted to 50 USD or equivalent.

The total amount of the received % on one account may not exceed 150 USD or equivalent. The customers can have several accounts participating in the promo-action.

The amount of the added % is available for withdrawal with no restrictions.

In case of fraudulent activities the company reserves the right to cancel the added bonuses and cancel the promo-action for all accounts of the client.

You are most welcome to open a live account with www.fortfs.com

Thanks from Pip2Pips