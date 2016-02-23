Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

23 February 2016, 18:05
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
128

Pivot Points-Hourly



Last Updated: Feb 23, 8:00 pm +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.097531.099761.100571.101991.10281.104221.10645
USD/JPY111.619111.875112.024112.131112.28112.387112.643
GBP/USD1.391511.398781.401311.406051.408581.413321.42059
USD/CHF0.986540.988960.990460.991380.992880.99380.99622
EUR/CHF1.089551.091051.091841.092551.093341.094051.09555
AUD/USD0.718140.719520.720110.72090.721490.722280.72366
USD/CAD1.370721.37511.376981.379481.381361.383861.38824
NZD/USD0.662680.664410.665050.666140.666780.667870.6696
EUR/GBP0.776990.780190.78230.783390.78550.786590.78979
EUR/JPY123.233123.406123.481123.579123.654123.752123.925
GBP/JPY156.253156.975157.23157.697157.952158.419159.141
CHF/JPY112.783112.928112.995113.073113.14113.218113.363
GBP/CHF1.383261.388811.390741.394361.396291.399911.40546
USD/SEK8.461828.47298.478898.483988.489978.495068.50614
USD/NOK8.563718.580618.590418.597518.607318.614418.63131
EUR/AUD1.521121.52471.52631.528281.529881.531861.53544
EUR/CAD1.5061.51321.515991.52041.523191.52761.5348
AUD/CAD0.988730.991660.992750.994590.995680.997521.00045
AUD/JPY80.4180.62880.74180.84680.95981.06481.282
CAD/JPY80.580.88381.11181.26681.49481.64982.032

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.