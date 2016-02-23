Forecast GBPJPY 23/2/2016
Analytics & Forecasts

Forecast GBPJPY 23/2/2016

23 February 2016, 08:45
Fered Jason
Fered Jason
0
116
Forecast GBPJPY 23/2/2016On the h4 chart, the price is within the ab=cd harmonic pattern range. We are expecting to have a surge if the demand fuels up across the market.


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