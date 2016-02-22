Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

22 February 2016, 12:08
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
90

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 22, 1:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.105941.107171.107581.10841.108811.109631.11086
USD/JPY112.293112.627112.84112.961113.174113.295113.629
GBP/USD1.411221.413981.415781.416741.418541.41951.42226
USD/CHF0.988890.990660.991820.992430.993590.99420.99597
EUR/CHF1.097131.098631.099491.100131.100991.101631.10313
AUD/USD0.714470.716440.717570.718410.719540.720380.72235
USD/CAD1.369171.372451.374041.375731.377321.379011.38229
NZD/USD0.663070.664590.665270.666110.666790.667630.66915
EUR/GBP0.778060.78010.78080.782140.782840.784180.78622
EUR/JPY124.543124.885125.08125.227125.422125.569125.911
GBP/JPY158.71159.386159.831160.062160.507160.738161.414
CHF/JPY113.214113.508113.669113.802113.963114.096114.39
GBP/CHF1.398051.402261.405021.406471.409231.410681.41489
USD/SEK8.420338.438698.449338.457058.467698.475418.49377
USD/NOK8.532858.5568.569498.579158.592648.60238.62545
EUR/AUD1.533641.538141.539771.542641.544271.547141.55164
EUR/CAD1.517821.521431.522911.525041.526521.528651.53226
AUD/CAD0.985190.986910.987850.988630.989570.990350.99207
AUD/JPY80.59680.88381.07281.1781.35981.45781.744
CAD/JPY81.6281.85982.01382.09882.25282.33782.576

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.