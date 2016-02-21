Weekly preview - One man triggers a Sterling crisis?

After the last-minute deal to secure a deal on revised UK terms for EU membership, the positive Sterling impact is likely to be very short lived. Crucially, London Mayor Boris Johnson has announced that he will campaign for an EU exit in the referendum which will is due to be held on June 23rd. As well as providing an important boost to the no campaign and boost the possibility of Brexit, it will also undermine the Prime Minister Cameron and Chancellor Osborne axis. There will be increased tensions within ...