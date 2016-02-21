Heatmap Scanner

This indicator helps you to scan all symbols which are in Market watch window and filter out with trend with alerts.





It works on 5 most effective indicators which are used by most of traders for trading mentioned below.





Moving Average

Average Directional Moment (ADX)

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Parabolic SAR

MACD

This indicators allows you to set parameter for each indicator while you applying.

It scans symbols on that parameters by applying on single chart. It helps to filter out symbol for trading.

Also shows Current rates with percentage changes.





After applying this you will find block on chart displaying symbol trend.





Royal Blue Colour Show trend is Up for that symbol.

Coral colour Show trend is Down for that symbol.

Grey show trend is consolidate.

To open particular symbol chart you can click on Symbol Name, new chart will open.

You can input parameters while applying charts or also you can edit it.





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14727