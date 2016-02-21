All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies MAXXIES 21 February 2016, 07:57 asanka herath 0 142 minimum recommended deposit (50$)The trading system is based on fundamental and technical analysisThe main goal is preserve and increase capitalfor more information please follow the profit schedule To add comments, please log in or register Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 34 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 31 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 31 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 42 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 41 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 41 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 39 0 1 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 18 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB