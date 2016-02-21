All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts NZDJPY 21 February 2016, 04:05 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 73 NZDJPY #nzdjpy To add comments, please log in or register Trading JPY Pairs with IQ FX GANN LEVELS indicator! Analytics & Forecasts 369 0 1 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Breaks Major Support at 76.05, Good to Sell Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 291 0 2 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Holds Major Trendline Support at 73.75, Weakness Only on Break Below Analytics & Forecasts 156 0 1 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Rejected at Channel Top, Sell Rallies, Target 73.80 Analytics & Forecasts 174 0 1 NZDJPY Technical Analysis: Why are we bearish? Weekly Trends 256 0 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Breaks Major Support at 73.80, on Track to Test Channel Base at 72.30 Analytics & Forecasts 160 0 2 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Breaches Baseline of Rising Wedge, on Verge of Breaking 73.401 - Cash or Nothing Binaries Analytics & Forecasts 175 0 2 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Breaks Major Resistance at 74.45, Good to Long Dips Analytics & Forecasts 157 0 2 FxWirePro: NZD/JPY Stiff Resistance at 74.50, Breaks Above Could See Further Upside Analytics & Forecasts 172 0 2 FxWirePro: NZDJPY Faces Stiff Resistance at 73.80, Good to Buy Breakout Above Analytics & Forecasts 168 0 2 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 18 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 35 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 31 0 Inside ICONIC BTC AI+ v15: The Engine Built to Beat Ninety Percent of Everything Else on This Marketplace Trading Systems 35 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 56 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 59 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB