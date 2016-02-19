BOJ's Kuroda: Negative rates will help boost Japan's economy
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BOJ's Kuroda: Negative rates will help boost Japan's economy

19 February 2016, 03:57
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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BOJ's Kuroda: Negative rates will help boost Japan's economy

19 Februari 2016 2:11 AM

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.

Headlines via Bloomberg

Neg rates will put downward pressure on bond yields

Easing is aimed at achieving price target

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
#Japan economy, BOJs Kuroda, Negative rates, boost