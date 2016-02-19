BOJ's Kuroda: Negative rates will help boost Japan's economy

19 Februari 2016 2:11 AM

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.Neg rates will put downward pressure on bond yieldsEasing is aimed at achieving price targetBank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)