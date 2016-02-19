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BOJ's Kuroda: Negative rates will help boost Japan's economy
Headlines via Bloomberg
Neg rates will put downward pressure on bond yields
Easing is aimed at achieving price target
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
19 Februari 2016 2:11 AMBank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.
Headlines via Bloomberg
Neg rates will put downward pressure on bond yields
Easing is aimed at achieving price target
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, noting that negative rates will help boost Japan's economy.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)