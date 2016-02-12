Pivot Points - Daily
Market News

Pivot Points - Daily

12 February 2016, 07:53
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
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Pivot Points - Daily

Last Updated: Feb 12, 9:00 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.111791.122041.127061.132291.137311.142541.15279
USD/JPY107.069109.69111.042112.311113.663114.932117.553
GBP/USD1.411111.429191.438281.447271.456361.465351.48343
USD/CHF0.951140.961280.96670.971420.976840.981560.9917
EUR/CHF1.081271.090591.095631.099911.104951.109231.11855
AUD/USD0.674150.69110.700880.708050.717830.7250.74195
USD/CAD1.367511.380941.387151.394371.400581.40781.42123
NZD/USD0.63780.652740.662020.667680.676960.682620.69756
EUR/GBP0.753510.76790.774930.782290.789320.796680.81107
EUR/JPY122.39124.714125.989127.038128.313129.362131.686
GBP/JPY152.02157.261159.971162.502165.212167.743172.984
CHF/JPY111.211113.374114.459115.537116.622117.7119.863
GBP/CHF1.357771.381451.39431.405131.417981.428811.45249
USD/SEK8.117378.254958.309578.392538.447158.530118.66769
USD/NOK8.360238.453638.503078.547038.596478.640438.73383
EUR/AUD1.506361.552561.57241.598761.61861.644961.69116
EUR/CAD1.531581.555231.566421.578881.590071.602531.62618
AUD/CAD0.95540.97110.980710.98680.996411.00251.0182
AUD/JPY72.85576.14778.01579.43981.30782.73186.023
CAD/JPY75.90778.19379.41380.47981.69982.76585.051

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.