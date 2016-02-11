Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

11 February 2016, 12:34
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
134

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 11, 2:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.126481.1291.13011.131521.132621.134041.13656
USD/JPY110.377110.998111.357111.619111.978112.24112.861
GBP/USD1.438261.441821.44381.445381.447361.448941.4525
USD/CHF0.960820.96490.967370.968980.971450.973060.97714
EUR/CHF1.091031.093811.095551.096591.098331.099371.10215
AUD/USD0.700080.702070.703010.704060.7050.706050.70804
USD/CAD1.391031.393661.394771.396291.39741.398921.40155
NZD/USD0.66060.662840.664040.665080.666280.667320.66956
EUR/GBP0.776740.779660.780980.782580.78390.78550.78842
EUR/JPY125.203125.759126.074126.315126.63126.871127.427
GBP/JPY159.129160.252160.889161.375162.012162.498163.621
CHF/JPY114.34114.739114.957115.138115.356115.537115.936
GBP/CHF1.385851.393481.397881.401111.405511.408741.41637
USD/SEK8.345658.375338.386318.405018.415998.434698.46437
USD/NOK8.49028.52638.546118.56248.582218.59858.6346
EUR/AUD1.592971.59991.603281.606831.610211.613761.62069
EUR/CAD1.56981.575041.577121.580281.582361.585521.59076
AUD/CAD0.97870.980960.981840.983220.98410.985480.98774
AUD/JPY77.44278.01778.33478.59278.90979.16779.742
CAD/JPY78.8379.36779.69279.90480.22980.44180.978

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.