Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

11 February 2016, 11:24
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
141

Pivot Points - Hourly


Last Updated: Feb 11, 1:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.125941.129211.130791.132481.134061.135751.13902
USD/JPY110.103110.694111.01111.285111.601111.876112.467
GBP/USD1.429061.436651.441341.444241.448931.451831.45942
USD/CHF0.960230.963890.965440.967550.96910.971210.97487
EUR/CHF1.09131.09351.094321.09571.096521.09791.1001
AUD/USD0.695190.69890.701340.702610.705050.706320.71003
USD/CAD1.390691.394191.39551.397691.3991.401191.40469
NZD/USD0.651390.657360.661230.663330.66720.66930.67527
EUR/GBP0.773990.778990.780970.783990.785970.788990.79399
EUR/JPY124.966125.506125.788126.046126.328126.586127.126
GBP/JPY157.673159.182160.083160.691161.592162.2163.709
CHF/JPY114.033114.527114.815115.021115.309115.515116.009
GBP/CHF1.380991.3891.393711.397011.401721.405021.41303
USD/SEK8.299678.362458.386248.425238.449028.488018.55079
USD/NOK8.50598.53878.5528.57158.58488.60438.6371
EUR/AUD1.588651.600281.60451.611911.616131.623541.63517
EUR/CAD1.56861.575761.578821.582921.585981.590081.59724
AUD/CAD0.974750.978420.980780.982090.984450.985760.98943
AUD/JPY76.77477.47477.91578.17478.61578.87479.574
CAD/JPY78.43679.01579.3579.59479.92980.17380.752

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.