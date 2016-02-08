They say we get the partners we deserve. Well, here is what we think you deserve. A partner who will keep his word. Someone who is able to offer solutions that meet your requirements. With a product that delivers real results and reward that pays off.

We are convinced about the uniqueness of our solutions and direct benefits to our customers. If you share the same passion as we, help us to spread our products. Depending on you and your possibilities, we offer two ways of cooperation. Affiliate program through leading digital commerce provider, Avangate and direct referral cooperation. Decide whatever is the right for you and become a part of the team forming algorithmic trading accessible to everyone.

Get the partner you deserve and join to our partner programs today.