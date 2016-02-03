Pivot Points - Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points - Hourly

3 February 2016, 17:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
118

Pivot Points - Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 3, 7:00 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.08911.096691.100651.104281.108241.111871.11946
USD/JPY115.769116.902117.44118.035118.573119.168120.301
GBP/USD1.446141.451791.45541.457441.461051.463091.46874
USD/CHF0.994391.001451.004761.008511.011821.015571.02263
EUR/CHF1.107111.110331.111981.113551.11521.116771.11999
AUD/USD0.702790.706240.708510.709690.711960.713140.71659
USD/CAD1.368581.377731.380991.386881.390141.396031.40518
NZD/USD0.656670.661020.663820.665370.668170.669720.67407
EUR/GBP0.746710.752190.75460.757670.760080.763150.76863
EUR/JPY128.896129.641129.987130.386130.732131.131131.876
GBP/JPY168.313170.162171.15172.011172.999173.86175.709
CHF/JPY116.122116.583116.797117.044117.258117.505117.966
GBP/CHF1.446081.457851.464381.469621.476151.481391.49316
USD/SEK8.396828.439128.455318.481428.497618.523728.56602
USD/NOK8.542118.590458.609758.638798.658098.687138.73547
EUR/AUD1.527421.541721.547791.556021.562091.570321.58462
EUR/CAD1.501651.516941.523061.532231.538351.547521.56281
AUD/CAD0.97480.979480.981720.984160.98640.988840.99352
AUD/JPY81.70882.72983.29783.7584.31884.77185.792
CAD/JPY82.9784.0284.61685.0785.66686.1287.17

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.