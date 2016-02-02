Trader Daily Market Update
Analytics & Forecasts

Trader Daily Market Update

2 February 2016, 09:29
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
121
02 February 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
08:55German Unemployment ChangeEURMed.-14K-7KPositive
09:30Construction PMIGBPHigh57.857.6Neutral
10:00Unemployment RateEURMed.10.5%10.5%Positive
TentativeGDT Price IndexNZDHigh-1.4%-Negative
18:00FOMC Member George SpeechUSDMed.--Hawkish
21:45Employment Change q/qNZDHigh-0.4%0.8%Negative
21:45Unemployment RateNZDHigh6.0%6.1%Neutral
23:45RBNZ Governor Wheeler SpeechNZDHigh--Dovish
00:30 (03/02)Building Approvals m/mAUDHigh-12.7%4.8%Neutral
00:30 (03/02)Trade balanceAUDHigh-2.91B-2.45BNeutral
01:45 (03/02)Caixin Services PMIAUDMed.50.250.5Negative
04:30 (03/02)BOJ Governor Kuroda SpeechJPYHigh--Dovish
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.09721.09331.08741.08361.0776
GBPUSD1.45821.45011.43631.42861.4148
USDJPY121.80121.33120.99120.51120.19
AUDUSD0.71670.71370.70890.70580.7012
USDCAD1.41281.40401.39741.38861.3820
Latest News

The Reserve Bank of Australia maintained interest rates at 2% this morning, as widely expected, yet the Aussie fell as the language suggested the next move from the central bank is more likely to be a cut in interest rates rather than a hike. It should be noted that the statement did not have its usual strong dovish tone to it, and as a result expectations by investors for an interest rate hike in the near term may be pushed back, which may lead to a relief rally in the AUD. Meanwhile, GBPUSD was the largest G-10 gainer yesterday, following positive manufacturing data out of the UK coupled with dreadful manufacturing figures out of the US, gaining nearly 1.4% at one point. Lastly, USDCAD is gaining nearly 0.5% in early trading, resulting from yesterday’s 7% decline in oil prices in addition to WTI crude declining a further 1.4% today.

The UK is set to publish construction PMI data this morning, which is forecasted to remain relatively unchanged at 57.6 vs. last month’s 57.8 figure. NZD traders will be active today beginning with the bi-weekly dairy auction this afternoon, and followed by employment figures tonight – which are anticipated to show a small uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1%. Lastly, several central bankers are scheduled to speak overnight, commencing with RBNZ Governor Wheeler, followed by BOJ Governor Kuroda.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY1.096088 Pips
GBPUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY1.4500151 Pips
USDJPYBUYBUYNEUTRAL121.40118 Pips
AUDUSDBUYBUYNEUTRAL0.714092 Pips
USDCADSELLSELLNEUTRAL1.3940159 Pips
 Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.091602/02/20161.09601.081.07
GBPUSD1.440402/02/20161.42901.431.43
USDJPY120.6102/02/2016121.45122123
AUDUSD0.707502/02/20160.70100.690.69
USDCAD1.399401/02/20161.41151.411.41

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 