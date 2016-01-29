George Soros can’t do to the yuan what he did to the British pound
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George Soros can’t do to the yuan what he did to the British pound

29 January 2016, 21:30
Francis Dogbe
Francis Dogbe
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China seems afraid that George Soros and other speculators are ready to attack the yuan in the same fashion that made the billionaire hedge-fund pioneer world famous in 1992, when he famously “broke the Bank of England” by aggressively shorting the British pound. But while the yuan USDCNY, +0.0046% USDCNH, -0.3008% —and the Hong Kong dollar USDHKD, -0.0860% —are certainly vulnerable to further weakness, a repeat of that 1992 episode is highly unlikely. Similarly, parallels to the 1997 Asian financial crisis, during which Soros and other hedge-fund players cleaned up by ....
#yuan, British, Geroge Soros