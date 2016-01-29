George Soros can’t do to the yuan what he did to the British pound

China seems afraid that George Soros and other speculators are ready to attack the yuan in the same fashion that made the billionaire hedge-fund pioneer world famous in 1992, when he famously “broke the Bank of England” by aggressively shorting the British pound. But while the yuan USDCNY, +0.0046% USDCNH, -0.3008% —and the Hong Kong dollar USDHKD, -0.0860% —are certainly vulnerable to further weakness, a repeat of that 1992 episode is highly unlikely. Similarly, parallels to the 1997 Asian financial crisis, during which Soros and other hedge-fund players cleaned up by ....