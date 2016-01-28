Trader Daily Market Update
Market News

Trader Daily Market Update

28 January 2016, 11:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
112
28 January 2016, Time of Writing: 09:00 am

Trader Daily Market Update

  
Major Calendar News
Time (GMT)NameCountryVol.Prev.        Cons.        Sentiment
08:00Spanish Unemployment RateEURMed.21.2%21.1%Positive
09:30Preliminary GDP q/qGBPHigh0.4%0.55Negative
13:30Core Durable Goods Orders m/mUSDHigh0.0%-0.1%Negative
13:30Unemployment ClaimsUSDHigh293K281KNegative
13:30Durable Goods Orders m/mUSDMed.0.0%-0.6%Negative
15:00Pending Home SalesUSDMed.-0.9%1.0%Positive
23:30Household Spending y/yJPYMed.-2.9%-2.3%Negative
23:30Tokyo Core CPI y/yJPYMed.0.1%0.1%Neutral
Tentative (29/01)Monetary Policy StatementJPYHigh--Dovish
Tentative (29/01)BOJ Outlook ReportJPYHigh--Dovish
Tentative (29/01)BOJ Press ConferenceJPYHigh--Dovish
Vol.: Volatility; Prev.: Previous; Cons.: Consensus
Key Support/Resistance Levels
H4R2R1PivotS1S2
EURUSD1.09551.09281.08891.08631.0824
GBPUSD1.44011.43221.42761.41961.4150
USDJPY119.55119.02118.52117.99117.50
AUDUSD0.71100.70600.70290.69800.6950
USDCAD1.42211.41591.40921.40311.3964
Latest News

The FED statement released yesterday was on the dovish side as widely anticipated, as FOMC members expressed concerns regarding “global economic and financial developments”. Overall though, the USD-Index remained within a relatively small range and ended the day slightly lower. Shortly after, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held interest rates unchanged, and dropped strong hints of possibly easing in the future by stating “some easing may be needed in the coming year” & “monetary policy will continue to be accommodative” - causing NZDUSD to drop 1.5% from yesterday's highs. Lastly, the strong correlation between USDCAD and oil prices decoupled somewhat yesterday, as WTI futures finished the day over 2% higher, despite inventories surging by the most in 9 months, while USDCAD was in negative territory for the majority of the day and only surged late near the closing of the North American session.

Today’s economic calendar begins with the UK publishing preliminary GDP figures, which are forecasted to show that the local economy grew by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Next, the US will release core durable goods orders which are anticipated to contract by 0.1%, putting a further dark spot on the manufacturing sector. Additionally, weekly unemployment claims from the US have been slowly creeping up, with the 4-week average currently standing at a 6-month high of 285K, though today’s report is expected to show a slight decline to 281K. Lastly, the Bank of Japan will announce monetary policy early tomorrow morning near the second half of the Asian trading session, with the majority expecting no change yet dovish comments from BOJ Governor Kuroda during the press conference.

Daily Technical Analysis
 Summary:Trend:Momentum:Daily Target:Volatility (14D):
EURUSDNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.0820 - 1.095082 Pips
GBPUSDSELLSELLNEUTRAL1.4165121 Pips
USDJPYBUYSIDEWAYSBUY119.30101 Pips
AUDUSDBUYSIDEWAYSBUY0.712093 Pips
USDCADNEUTRALSIDEWAYSNEUTRAL1.3960 - 1.4220162 Pips
Daily Technical Analysis is conducted using proprietary technology based on advanced methods of time-series analysis and custom build technical indicators. Detailed quantitative analysis of the market state on different timeframes let us accurately evaluate current Trend and Momentum. Going further we deduce the daily target from the multiple factors such as long and short term momentum, different volatility measures, mode of market behaviour and other characteristics. For a ranged market we will show a range instead of a single number.
Daily Forecasts
 Spot Price*Last Update1 Day1 Week1 Month
EURUSD1.088427/01/20161.08401.081.07
GBPUSD1.424527/01/20161.41701.431.44
USDJPY118.6827/01/2016119.00118119
AUDUSD0.704427/01/20160.70850.690.69
USDCAD1.411127/01/20161.41601.441.44

*spot prices as of 07:00GMT

Daily Forecasts consists of both technical and fundamental analysis as well as a review of open sources from major FX contributors. 