Market Reports

Sesi Asia 2016-01-25 00 GMT+2
Summary
:
Target Level : 1.0775
Target Period : 7 hours
Analysis
:
Triangle has broken through the support line at 22-Jan-15:00 2016 GMT+2. Possible bearish price movement forecast for the next 7 hours towards 1.078.
Supporting Indicators
:
Downward sloping Moving Average
Resistance Levels
:
( A ) 1.0863Last resistance turning point of Triangle.
Support Levels
|Chart date range
:
20-Jan-05:00 GMT+2-> 23-Jan-00:00 GMT+2
|Data interval :
|hour
|RSI:
|34 Candles
|MA:
|34 Candles