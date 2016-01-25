Market Reports

Sesi Asia 2016-01-25 00 GMT+2





Summary :

Target Level : 1.0775

Target Period : 7 hours



Analysis :

Triangle has broken through the support line at 22-Jan-15:00 2016 GMT+2. Possible bearish price movement forecast for the next 7 hours towards 1.078.

Supporting Indicators :

Downward sloping Moving Average

Resistance Levels :

( A ) 1.0863Last resistance turning point of Triangle.



Support Levels







