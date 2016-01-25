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Market Reports

25 January 2016, 12:05
Busran Busran
Busran Busran
0
181

Sesi Asia 2016-01-25 00 GMT+2


Summary :
Target Level : 1.0775
Target Period : 7 hours

Analysis :
Triangle has broken through the support line at 22-Jan-15:00 2016 GMT+2. Possible bearish price movement forecast for the next 7 hours towards 1.078.

Supporting Indicators :
Downward sloping Moving Average

Resistance Levels :
( A ) 1.0863Last resistance turning point of Triangle.

Support Levels



Chart date range :
20-Jan-05:00 GMT+2-> 23-Jan-00:00 GMT+2
Data interval : hour
RSI:34 Candles
MA:34 Candles