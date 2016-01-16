Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy

Heiken Ashi Indicator

Millions indicators are available in the forex market, some of them are free and some of them are paid version. Heiken Ashi Indicator is one of the very simple but powerful indicator. Personally I like this indicator very much. Heiken Ashi indicator is a built in indicator in Meta Trader 4 platform. But I am preferring Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. When I was a manual trader, I had used this indicator to get trend idea about market. This is true that, there is no indicator, which can give exact trend direction but lot of indicators can give most accurate direction.

Heiken Ashi Indicator or Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator will give you better result around US and UK forex sessions. But you have to use moving average also to get the most accurate direction.