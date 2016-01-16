Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy

Heiken Ashi Indicator
Millions indicators are available in the forex market, some of them are free and some of them are paid version. Heiken Ashi Indicator is one of the very simple but powerful indicator. Personally I like this indicator very much. Heiken Ashi indicator is a built in indicator in Meta Trader 4 platform. But I am preferring Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator. When I was a manual trader, I had used this indicator to get trend idea about market. This is true that, there is no indicator, which can give exact trend direction but lot of indicators can give most accurate direction.
Heiken Ashi Indicator or Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator will give you better result around US and UK forex sessions. But you have to use moving average also to get the most accurate direction.I prefer period 29 simple moving average (SMA) to use with Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator and prefer M15 time frame. See in the picture, generally around US Session and London Session, when Heiken Ashi Smoothed indicator crossed to 29 SMA, we can take a buy / sell position from that point and easily can get some profit. We can use take profit and stop loss here, maximum time we can get 20 to 30 pips profit easily. But before open any position you must know about news release, if there is any high impact news schedule, you must away from trade because during news time, indicator direction will not work properly. If you like to use multiply system, you can avoid stop loss, in this case Read More