AUDUSD Eyes 2015 Low as Key Support Gives Way

AUDUSD is the latest victim to fall prey to the proverbial risk averse avalanche that has already had its way with several currency pairs this week. This isn’t too surprising considering yesterday’s AUDJPY close below channel support. The two currency pairs tend to broadcast the other’s intentions ahead of time, and the past 24 hours have been no exception. I have also mentioned the technical implications of a move lower for AUDUSD in recent weeks, so it is certainly something that has been on our radar for some time now.