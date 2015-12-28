IC Markets' Holiday Trading Schedule Dec 2015 – Jan 2016

Holiday Trading Schedule Dec 2015 – Jan 2016
Dec 15, 2015
Dear Traders,
Please find the trading schedule for the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years Day holiday’s below.
Liquidity over the holidays is expected to be especially thin so please take the necessary precautions to ensure you are not affected by increased volatility, spreads and intermittent pricing.
We will have staff to assist you throughout the holiday period whenever the market is open. Please be aware that deposits and withdrawals will be delayed when there is a bank holiday. Online funding methods such as credit/debit card and Moneybookers will still be processed instantly.
Tel: +61 (0)2 8014 4280
Email: support@icmarkets.com
Live Chat: Click Here
We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your business over the last year. 2015 has been a year of growth and change for IC Markets as we endeavor to bring you the best trading conditions and client experience possible.
We wish for you an enjoyable holiday season and a prosperous 2016 for you and your family.
Forex
|FOREX
|GMT+2
|Thursday 24th December 2015
|Normal Trading Schedule
|Friday 25th December 2015
|CLOSED
|Monday 28th December 2015
|Normal Trading Schedule
|Thursday 31st December 2015
|Normal Trading Open, Trading Closes at 23:59
|Friday 1st January 2016
|CLOSED
|Monday 4th January 2016
|Normal Trading Schedule