IC Markets' Holiday Trading Schedule Dec 2015 – Jan 2016

Holiday Trading Schedule Dec 2015 – Jan 2016

Dec 15, 2015

Dear Traders,

Please find the trading schedule for the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Years Day holiday’s below.

Liquidity over the holidays is expected to be especially thin so please take the necessary precautions to ensure you are not affected by increased volatility, spreads and intermittent pricing.

We will have staff to assist you throughout the holiday period whenever the market is open. Please be aware that deposits and withdrawals will be delayed when there is a bank holiday. Online funding methods such as credit/debit card and Moneybookers will still be processed instantly.

Tel: +61 (0)2 8014 4280

Email: support@icmarkets.com

Live Chat: Click Here

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your business over the last year. 2015 has been a year of growth and change for IC Markets as we endeavor to bring you the best trading conditions and client experience possible.

We wish for you an enjoyable holiday season and a prosperous 2016 for you and your family.

Forex

