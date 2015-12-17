The week of maximum payouts at RoboOption

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RoboOption is announcing a pre-holiday week with special trading conditions! Every day (except for Saturday and Sunday) from December 16th to 23rd 2015, you have the opportunity to trade on your RoboOption accounts and receive incredibly high payouts for some particular assets of "Binary" type. The payouts will be 90% of your initial investment!
Holiday schedule at RoboOption:
|Date
|Asset
|Time of trading*
|Payout
|December 16th
|VOLKSWAGEN
|8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
|90%
|December 17th
|USDCAD
|12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|December 18th
|DAX FUTURE
|8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
|December 21st
|2:40 PM - 8:00 PM
|December 22nd
|GBPJPY
|8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
|December 23rd
|NASDAQ FUTURE
|12:00 PM - 8:00 PM