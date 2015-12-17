The week of maximum payouts at RoboOption
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The week of maximum payouts at RoboOption

17 December 2015, 12:46
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
156


 RoboOption is announcing a pre-holiday week with special trading conditions! Every day (except for Saturday and Sunday) from December 16th to 23rd 2015, you have the opportunity to trade on your RoboOption accounts and receive incredibly high payouts for some particular assets of "Binary" type. The payouts will be 90% of your initial investment!

 Holiday schedule at RoboOption:

Date Asset Time of trading* Payout
December 16th VOLKSWAGEN 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM 90%
December 17th USDCAD 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
December 18th DAX FUTURE 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
December 21st FACEBOOK 2:40 PM - 8:00 PM
December 22nd GBPJPY 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
December 23rd NASDAQ FUTURE 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
#The week of maximum payouts at RoboOption