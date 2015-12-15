FXCM INDIAN FOREX SEMINAR
Brokers

FXCM INDIAN FOREX SEMINAR

15 December 2015, 08:21
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
295

FXCM is excited to announce the details of our Indian Seminar Tour.

These seminars will cover some of the most asked questions and important information on trading with FXCM. Topic such as these will be covered:

Why Trade in FX & Why Trade with FXCM
Opening Account & Deposit Fund Criteria
Major Currency Pairs/ CFDs & Platform Walkthrough (TS2)
FXCM KYC (Know Your Customers) Process For Safe Keeping of Your Accounts

Only 100 seats are available!

Hyderabad
8th Feb, 2016 (Monday)

Venue: Lemon Tree Premier

Address: HITEC City Plot No. 2, Survey No. 64, HITEC City, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081, Telangana

Session 1:
13:30 – 15:30 For General
(Registration at 12:45)

Session 2:
16:30 – 18:00 For IT Professionals
(Registration at 15:45)

Bangalore
10th Feb, 2016 (Wednesday)

Venue: Starlit Suites Smondo

Address: Neotown, Electronic City Phase 1, Bengaluru – 560100, Karnataka

Session 1:
13:30 – 15:30 For General
(Registration at 12:45)

Session 2:
16:30 – 18:00 For IT Professionals
(Registration at 15:45)

#FXCM INDIAN FOREX SEMINAR