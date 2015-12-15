FXCM INDIAN FOREX SEMINAR

FXCM is excited to announce the details of our Indian Seminar Tour.

These seminars will cover some of the most asked questions and important information on trading with FXCM. Topic such as these will be covered:

Why Trade in FX & Why Trade with FXCM Opening Account & Deposit Fund Criteria Major Currency Pairs/ CFDs & Platform Walkthrough (TS2) FXCM KYC (Know Your Customers) Process For Safe Keeping of Your Accounts

Only 100 seats are available!