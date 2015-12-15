FXCM INDIAN FOREX SEMINAR

FXCM is excited to announce the details of our Indian Seminar Tour.
These seminars will cover some of the most asked questions and
important information on trading with FXCM. Topic such as these will be
covered:
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|Why Trade in FX & Why Trade with FXCM
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|Opening Account & Deposit Fund Criteria
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|Major Currency Pairs/ CFDs & Platform Walkthrough (TS2)
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|FXCM KYC (Know Your Customers) Process For Safe Keeping of Your Accounts
Only 100 seats are available!
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Hyderabad
8th Feb, 2016 (Monday)
Venue: Lemon Tree Premier
Address: HITEC City Plot No. 2, Survey No. 64, HITEC City, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081, Telangana
Session 1:
13:30 – 15:30 For General
(Registration at 12:45)
Session 2:
16:30 – 18:00 For IT Professionals
(Registration at 15:45)
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Bangalore
10th Feb, 2016 (Wednesday)
Venue: Starlit Suites Smondo
Address: Neotown, Electronic City Phase 1, Bengaluru – 560100, Karnataka
Session 1:
13:30 – 15:30 For General
(Registration at 12:45)
Session 2:
16:30 – 18:00 For IT Professionals
(Registration at 15:45)