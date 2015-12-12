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Receive Christmas bonuses from RoboForex in December
RoboForex is opening a season of holiday surprises for its clients. Only in December up until Christmas and New Year, you can benefit from several unique offers and presents. The last month of the year is a wonderful time to set new trading records, increase your deposit, and close a year at the height of success.
Receive more bonus funds for each of your deposits
40 USD
Welcome Bonus
For new clients is
increased up to 40 USD.
up to 115% from 100 USD
Classic bonus
Receive 50%
for deposits up to 100 USD.
up to 30% from 100 USD
Tradable bonus
Receive 15%
for deposits up to 100 USD.