Receive Christmas bonuses from RoboForex in December
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Receive Christmas bonuses from RoboForex in December

12 December 2015, 05:03
sathish kumar
sathish kumar
0
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Receive Christmas bonuses from RoboForex in December


RoboForex is opening a season of holiday surprises for its clients. Only in December up until Christmas and New Year, you can benefit from several unique offers and presents. The last month of the year is a wonderful time to set new trading records, increase your deposit, and close a year at the height of success.


Receive more bonus funds for each of your deposits

40 USD

Welcome Bonus

For new clients is
increased up to 40 USD.

Receive bonus

 

up to 115% from 100 USD

Classic bonus

Receive 50%
for deposits up to 100 USD.

Receive bonus

up to 30% from 100 USD

Tradable bonus

Receive 15%
for deposits up to 100 USD.

Receive bonus

#December, ROBOFOREX, Christmas bonuses