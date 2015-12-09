Start Profitable Copy Trade

Hello friends,

I am getting message from my web site visitors and community friends regarding my signal. I am writing few lines for all of my well-wishers.

We know very well that there is no guarantee in the forex market. But every time we are trying to find out some profitable methods to earn money from forex. Lot of signals are here and lot of copy traders are following them. Unfortunately few fraud signals are also there to earn subscription fees only. They never care about client’s investment. I am continuing observing copy trade platform to know, why lot of copy traders are losing their money. Maybe you already read my two posts regarding copy trade. If you did not read, can read from the below links.

1. Fraud copy trade signals

2. Find out better copy trade signals.

I am using cent account, because I do not have enough money to invest. Also I don't have that type of strategy, which can safe my investment in standard account. I am here to earn profit, so I have to safe my investment. I had killed long time to find out a stable strategy which can help me to safe me in forex market. Finally I had decided to stay with cent account. My plan, I will invest $1000 dollar in cent account which will be 1,00,000 cent in my account. My monthly target is 25%. If I can hit that, my profit will be $250 per month, so within 4 to 5 months my investment will be double. This is enough for me. I do not like to play gambling with forex market because I know very well, I will not be success if I gambling with forex. This is the main reason to work in cent account only. Yes, if I have 10 or 20K capital, I can work with standard account also.

Now come to the main point, in mql5 community, my signal subscription fees are $25. If you subscribe to my signal, you have to spend this amount, then if you use hire VPS, another 10$ to 30$ have to spend. So, this is not possible to subscribe against your small investment. If you still interested to test my signal or want to continue with my signal with small investment, my suggestion is, try to invest at least 300$ in Roboforex. If you invest 300$ in cent account, you will get free VPS from Roboforex. They have one condition for free VPS i.e. you have to trade $3 standard lot to enjoy free service continue. That is not a problem because my strategy is giving more lots. Last month my trading lot was more than $5 (Standard).

Another point, if you want to test with small amount and don’t like to pay 25$ subscription fees, you can subscribe from my Roboforex signal. My offer only 15% profit sharing (For few months only). That means, if you invest 100$ and earn profit 25% after one month, profit amount will be $25, you have to pay for signal only $3.75. Very simple, right? Subscription fee is not my target, my target is to stay continue with forex and like to earn from my investment continuously to survive myself.

This is my Roboforex signal link: www.copyfx.com/ratings/rating-all/show/18394

Roboforex is giving welcome bonus $40 to all new clients. Also giving 30% tradable bonus for every deposit. Just think, if you start your trading with Roboforex, you are getting $40 (Suggesting for pro-cent account), then if you invest $100, you will get another 30% tradable bonus. So, you can run easily with my signal.

I hope, now you are clear about my concept. My post is not for encouraging you to subscribe to my signal but few friends maybe get an idea about my opinion. This post is not for in favor of my signal, if you will these steps to subscribe any other signals will be helpful. I wish, all of you win and stay continue in forex market. Don’t be greedy, make a reasonable target for every month and try to hit that.

Wish you a happy trading.

Thanks from

www.pip2pips.com