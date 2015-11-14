US COMING WEEK
Analytics & Forecasts

US COMING WEEK

14 November 2015, 19:53
Khurram Mustafa
Khurram Mustafa
0
139

 US COMING WEEK

11/16/2015 13:30 NY Empire State Manufacturing Index 1.00 (11.36) (5.00)
11/16/2015 16:30 3-Month Bill Auction 1.00 0.14  
11/16/2015 16:30 6-Month Bill Auction 1.00 0.34  
11/17/2015 13:05 Redbook index (MoM) 1.00 0.80  
11/17/2015 13:05 Redbook index (YoY) 1.00 1.10  
11/17/2015 13:30 Consumer Price Index Core s.a 1.00 243.21  
11/17/2015 13:30 Consumer Price Index n.s.a (MoM) 1.00 237.95  
11/17/2015 13:30 Consumer Price Index (MoM) 2.00 (0.20) 0.20
11/17/2015 13:30 Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy (MoM) 2.00 0.20  
11/17/2015 13:30 Consumer Price Index (YoY) 3.00 0.00 0.10
11/17/2015 13:30 Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy (YoY) 3.00 1.90  
11/17/2015 14:15 Industrial Production (MoM) 2.00 (0.20) 0.10
11/17/2015 14:15 Capacity Utilization 2.00 77.50 77.50
11/17/2015 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index 2.00 64.00 64.00
11/17/2015 16:30 4-Week Bill Auction 1.00 0.08  
11/17/2015 20:30 Fed's Tarullo speech 1.00    
11/17/2015 21:00 Total Net TIC Flows 1.00 (9.20)  
11/17/2015 21:00 Net Long-Term TIC Flows 2.00 20.40  
11/18/2015 12:00 MBA Mortgage Applications 1.00 (1.30)  
11/18/2015 13:00 Fed's Lockhart speech 1.00    
11/18/2015 13:00 FOMC Member Mester speech 1.00    
11/18/2015 13:00 Fed's William Dudley speech 1.00    
11/18/2015 13:30 Building Permits (MoM) 2.00 1.10 1.15
11/18/2015 13:30 Housing Starts (MoM) 2.00 1.21 1.17
11/18/2015 14:30 EIA Crude Oil Stocks change 1.00 4.22  
11/18/2015 18:00 FOMC Minutes 3.00    
11/19/2015 13:30 Continuing Jobless Claims 1.00 2.17  
11/19/2015 13:30 Initial Jobless Claims 2.00 276.00  
11/19/2015 15:00 CB Leading Indicator (MoM) 2.00 (0.20) 0.40
11/19/2015 15:00 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey 2.00 (4.50) 0.50
11/19/2015 15:30 EIA Natural Gas Storage change 1.00 49.00  
11/19/2015 17:30 Fed's Lockhart speech 1.00    
11/20/2015 14:00 Fed's Bullard speech 1.00    
11/20/2015 16:00 Kansas Fed manufacturing activity 1.00 4.00  

 