10 Monday Reads - Bear Market and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

There’s No Bear Market in Sight, Say Dow Theory Experts (Marketwatch) see also Five Reasons Why a 10 Percent Correction Could Be Bullish (USA Today)



Five Reasons Why a 10 Percent Correction Could Be Bullish (USA Today) The Thing About Big One-Day Gains (TRB)



Barron’s has an exclusive interview with bond king Bill Gross on his next act (Barron’s)



Seven Economic Shifts Underlying Hong Kong’s Divide With Beijing (Bloomberg)



Public and Private Sector Payroll Jobs: Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama (Calculated Risk) see also Take U.S. Off List of Investor Worries (WSJ)



Take U.S. Off List of Investor Worries (WSJ) The Contrarians on Stress : It Can Be Good for You (NYT)



It Can Be Good for You (NYT) Crumbling Infrastructure and Traffic Are Costing Every L.A. Driver $2,500 a Year (Slate)



24 Maps and Charts That Explain Marijuana (Vox)



How Twitter Became the LinkedIn of the Adult Industry (Pando Daily)



The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week for Climate Change News (Re/Code)



What are you reading?