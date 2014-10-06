10 Monday Reads - Bear Market and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

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- There’s No Bear Market in Sight, Say Dow Theory Experts (Marketwatch) see also Five Reasons Why a 10 Percent Correction Could Be Bullish (USA Today)
- The Thing About Big One-Day Gains (TRB)
- Barron’s has an exclusive interview with bond king Bill Gross on his next act (Barron’s)
- Seven Economic Shifts Underlying Hong Kong’s Divide With Beijing (Bloomberg)
- Public and Private Sector Payroll Jobs: Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama (Calculated Risk) see also Take U.S. Off List of Investor Worries (WSJ)
- The Contrarians on Stress: It Can Be Good for You (NYT)
- Crumbling Infrastructure and Traffic Are Costing Every L.A. Driver $2,500 a Year (Slate)
- 24 Maps and Charts That Explain Marijuana (Vox)
- How Twitter Became the LinkedIn of the Adult Industry (Pando Daily)
- The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week for Climate Change News (Re/Code)
What are you reading?