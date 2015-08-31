Putin and Medvedev Tuck Into Barbecue as Russia Enters Recession.

0
171
President Vladimir Putin imparted a grill breakfast to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as a contracting Russian economy and the defeat in developing business sector monetary forms piles weight on the recent's administration.
The two men worked out together before eating on flame broiled meats at Putin's Black Sea habitation close Sochi, as indicated by an announcement on the Kremlin's site, which additionally distributed photos of the Russian pioneers in athletic outfits. In one photograph, Putin holds the handlebars of a double pulley, while another shows Medvedev on an activity bicycle.
While the Kremlin proclamation doesn't demonstrate when the meeting occurred, the show of solidarity comes as Russia entered its first subsidence in six years. The legislature on Aug. 25 said total national output will fall 3.3 percent in this year, even as financial experts foresee a considerably more profound withdrawal in the midst of the reestablished dive in oil costs and assents over Ukraine.
Putin, 62, and Medvedev, likewise watched a competition of sambo, a Russian military craftsmanship, in Sochi, as per a Kremlin articulation discharged Saturday. The Russian group won the top prize in the opposition, beating competitors from nations including the U.S., the U.K. also, Canada, the Kremlin said. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434#!tab=history
The two men worked out together before eating on flame broiled meats at Putin's Black Sea habitation close Sochi, as indicated by an announcement on the Kremlin's site, which additionally distributed photos of the Russian pioneers in athletic outfits. In one photograph, Putin holds the handlebars of a double pulley, while another shows Medvedev on an activity bicycle.
While the Kremlin proclamation doesn't demonstrate when the meeting occurred, the show of solidarity comes as Russia entered its first subsidence in six years. The legislature on Aug. 25 said total national output will fall 3.3 percent in this year, even as financial experts foresee a considerably more profound withdrawal in the midst of the reestablished dive in oil costs and assents over Ukraine.
Putin, 62, and Medvedev, likewise watched a competition of sambo, a Russian military craftsmanship, in Sochi, as per a Kremlin articulation discharged Saturday. The Russian group won the top prize in the opposition, beating competitors from nations including the U.S., the U.K. also, Canada, the Kremlin said. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/111434#!tab=history