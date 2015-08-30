EURUSD: Bias Remains To The Downside

EURUSD: EUR lost its upside momentum to close lower the past week leaving further downside pressure on the cards in the new week. However, note that a consolidation with a pullback higher may occur. Support lies at the 1.1100 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1050 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.1000 level with a turn below that level targeting the 1.0950 level. Its weekly RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting further downside pressure. Conversely, resistance is seen at 1.1250 level with a cut through here opening the door for more downside towards the 1.1300 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1350 level where a break will expose the 1.1400 level. All in all, EUR remains biased to the upside on correction.