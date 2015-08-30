EURCHF Remains Weak And Vulnerable

EURCHF: Having taken back its gains to close lower the past week, further weakness is envisaged in the new week. Support lies at the 1.0700 level where a break will aim at the 1.0650 level and then the 1.0600 level. Its weekly RSI has turned lower suggesting further downside pressure. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1.0800 level where a break will aim at the 1.0850 level. A break of here will have to occur to create scope for a run at the 1.0900 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 1.0950 level. All in all, EURCHF remains biased to the downside in the short term.