Philippines Free Import Duty Steel Angle

The Philippine Government exempting import duties of products steel angle bars Indonesia origin from the imposition of import duties security measures (safeguard duty), in which the exception was due to a share of imports for these products are below the three percent (de-minimis).

" The presence of the determination of exclusion from the imposition of this safeguard Indonesia become a good opportunity for the exporter manufacturer of steel angle bars origin of Indonesia ," said Plt Director General of foreign trade of the Ministry of Commerce, Karyanto Suprih , in a press release received Thursday .

Suprih says , with the exception of the opportunity for exporters of that product manufacturers to be able to utilize its export market share in the Philippines and improving the performance of Indonesia 's exports .

Based on the Agreement on Safeguards of the World Trade Organization (WTO ) article 9.1, developing countries with a share of imports under the three percent ( de- minimis ) can be excluded from the application of the safeguard measure .

Notification of the final decision over the second extension of the application of the safeguard duty against the steel angle bars products officially issued on 16 July 2015 .

At first, the investigation started since August 11, 2008 for steel angle bars are classified under HS code 7216.2100 , 7216.5011 , 7216.5091 . On August 24, 2009 , the Philippine Government has officially delivered the final determination of which stipulates that Indonesia are excluded in the imposition of safeguard duty .