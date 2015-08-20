KonokaSystem is a simple strategy.

0
533
The thing which you are looking for is right here.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/113912
------- A short description of the accounts trading method --------
Current settingAsian time scalping_EA (KonokaSystem V3)
It is very simple EA which programed the strategy of the manual trade.
currency: Major currency of EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,EURGBP
Leverage: 1:100
Broker: (DMA or True_ECN)/STP
----- Risk management -----
Inspection: BackTest for the past 10 years
Main EXIT: Technical index, drive rate 90% (70% - 80% of winning rate)
Sub EXIT: SL 22pip, drive rate 10%
Friday: True or False(The present is True)
The monthly profit is 8% - 20%
Average MaxDD 10% (10 years)
A system stop level: 40%
-------- Please see BackTest of ten years. --------