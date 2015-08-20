KonokaSystem is a simple strategy.
Trading Strategies

KonokaSystem is a simple strategy.

20 August 2015, 07:14
Nobuyoshi Murase
Nobuyoshi Murase
0
533

The thing which you are looking for is right here. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/113912

 

------- A short description of the accounts trading method  --------

Current setting 

Asian time scalping_EA (KonokaSystem V3) 
It is very simple EA which programed the strategy of the manual trade. 
currency: Major currency of EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,EURGBP 
Leverage: 1:100 

Broker: (DMA or True_ECN)/STP  

----- Risk management ----- 
Inspection: BackTest for the past 10 years 
Main EXIT: Technical index, drive rate 90% (70% - 80% of winning rate)  
Sub EXIT: SL 22pip, drive rate 10% 
Friday: True or False(The present is True)  
The monthly profit is 8% - 20%  
Average MaxDD 10% (10 years)

A system stop level: 40%

 

--------　Please see BackTest of ten years.　-------- 

Files:
GU.png  40 kb
EG.png  40 kb
EU.png  40 kb
UJ.png  40 kb