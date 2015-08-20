KonokaSystem is a simple strategy.

The thing which you are looking for is right here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/113912

------- A short description of the accounts trading method --------

Current setting Asian time scalping_EA (KonokaSystem V3) Asian time scalping_EA (KonokaSystem V3)

It is very simple EA which programed the strategy of the manual trade.

currency: Major currency of EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,EURGBP

Leverage: 1:100

Broker: (DMA or True_ECN)/STP

----- Risk management -----

Inspection: BackTest for the past 10 years

Main EXIT: Technical index, drive rate 90% (70% - 80% of winning rate)

Sub EXIT: SL 22pip, drive rate 10%

Friday: True or False(The present is True)

The monthly profit is 8% - 20%

Average MaxDD 10% (10 years)