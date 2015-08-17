GBPUSD: Loses Upside Momentum, Weakens

GBPUSD: Having GBP reversed its Friday gains during Monday trading session, the risk is more weakness to occur. While holding below its cluster of resistance at the 1.5689/77 zone, further decline is likely towards the 1.5550 level where a break if seen will aim at the 1.5500 level. A turn below here will shift attention to the 1.5450 level. Further down, support comes in at the 1.5400 level. Its daily RSI has turned lower suggesting further weakness. Conversely, resistance resides at the 15650 level followed by the 1.5700 level. A turn above here will open the door for a run at the 15750 level. On the whole, GBP faces the risk of a move lower on correction.



