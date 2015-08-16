EURUSD: Retains Recovery Tone, Targets More Strength

EURUSD: With EUR seeing closing higher the past week, it now faces the risk of following through higher in the new week. Note that we may see a slight pullback in the new week. Support lies at the 1.1050 level where a violation will aim at the 1.1000 level. A break of here will aim at the 1.0950 level with a turn below that level targeting the 1.0900 level. Resistance is seen at 1.1150 level with a cut through here opening the door for more downside towards the 1.1200 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.1250 level where a break will expose the 1.1300 level. All in all, EUR remains biased to the upside on correction.



