EURCHF: Hesitates, Corrective Threat Develops

EURCHF: The cross may be biased to the upside in the medium term but its price failure taking back more than half of its gains the past week could trigger a full blown correction. Corrective signs are already seen on the daily chart. Support lies at the 1.0800 level where a break will aim at the 1.0750 level and then the 1.0700 level. A break below here will turn attention to the 1.0650 level. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1.0900 level where a break will aim at the 1.0950 level. A break of here will have to occur to create scope for a run at the 1.1000 level. Further out, resistance comes in at the 1.1050 level. All in all, EURCHF remains biased to the upside in the medium term but caution.



