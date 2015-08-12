0
284
EUR/USD Breaks Out-Targets to Watch Ahead of Greek Vote, 2Q GDP
Arguments:
- EUR/USD Risks Larger Relief Bounce Ahead of Greek Vote, 2Q GDP Report.
- USD/CAD Fails to Preserve Bullish Momentum-Former Resistance Zones in Focus.
- USDOLLAR Threatens Range Support-Retail Sales to Rebound in July.
EUR/USD gives off an impression of being finding close term resistance around 1.1180 (23.6% development) to 1.1210 (61.8% retracement), yet the inability to hold the bearish RSI energy persisted from May could feed a bigger bounce back over the close term as Greece makes further moves to secure its third bailout program.
In the meantime, the Euro-Zone's 2Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may elevate the offer of the single coin as the development rate is relied upon to expand an annualized 1.3% after the 1.0% extension amid the initial three-months of 2015, yet the long haul viewpoint for EUR/USD stays bearish in the midst of the difference in the strategy standpoint.
All things considered, Speculative Sentiment Index (SSI) shows retail group stays net-short EUR/USD since March 9, with the proportion drawing closer extremes as it slips to - 2.62 as 28% of dealers are long. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history
USD/CAD may face extent bound costs in the days ahead as the Fibonacci cover around 1.2930 (61.8% development) to 1.2950 (23.6% retracement) offers close term support, yet the late decrease in the RSI may highlight a bigger pullback as it battles to hold the upward pattern from back in April.
Will keep a nearby eye on previous resistance around 1.2790 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2800 (38.2% extension) in the midst of the danger for a bigger pullback, yet will search for a higher-low ought to a bigger remedy appear as the long haul viewpoint for USD/CAD stays bullish.
Sitting tight for a break/close over 1.3210 (78.6% development) to support a resumption of the upward pattern. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history
Arguments:
- EUR/USD Risks Larger Relief Bounce Ahead of Greek Vote, 2Q GDP Report.
- USD/CAD Fails to Preserve Bullish Momentum-Former Resistance Zones in Focus.
- USDOLLAR Threatens Range Support-Retail Sales to Rebound in July.
EUR/USD gives off an impression of being finding close term resistance around 1.1180 (23.6% development) to 1.1210 (61.8% retracement), yet the inability to hold the bearish RSI energy persisted from May could feed a bigger bounce back over the close term as Greece makes further moves to secure its third bailout program.
In the meantime, the Euro-Zone's 2Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may elevate the offer of the single coin as the development rate is relied upon to expand an annualized 1.3% after the 1.0% extension amid the initial three-months of 2015, yet the long haul viewpoint for EUR/USD stays bearish in the midst of the difference in the strategy standpoint.
All things considered, Speculative Sentiment Index (SSI) shows retail group stays net-short EUR/USD since March 9, with the proportion drawing closer extremes as it slips to - 2.62 as 28% of dealers are long. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history
USD/CAD may face extent bound costs in the days ahead as the Fibonacci cover around 1.2930 (61.8% development) to 1.2950 (23.6% retracement) offers close term support, yet the late decrease in the RSI may highlight a bigger pullback as it battles to hold the upward pattern from back in April.
Will keep a nearby eye on previous resistance around 1.2790 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2800 (38.2% extension) in the midst of the danger for a bigger pullback, yet will search for a higher-low ought to a bigger remedy appear as the long haul viewpoint for USD/CAD stays bullish.
Sitting tight for a break/close over 1.3210 (78.6% development) to support a resumption of the upward pattern. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history