USDCHF: Tumbles Lower On Strong Sell-Off

USDCHF: With USDCHF turning lower on a strong sell-off on Wednesday, it now faces further corrective weakness in the days ahead. On the downside, support comes in at the 0.9700 level. A turn below here will open the door for more weakness to occur towards the 0.9650 level and then the 0.9600 level. A cut through here will open the door for additional weakness towards the 0.9550 level. Its daily RSI is bullish and pointing lower supporting this view. Resistance resides at the 0.9800 level with a breach targeting the 0.9850 level. A breather may occur here and turn the pair lower but if taken out, expect a push higher towards the 0.9900 level. All in all, the pair remains biased to the downside on corrective pullback