Tencent Holdings and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner to invest to Indian health information provider

Tencent Holdings Limited, one of the largest Internet companies, made USD90 million investment to Practo.



Tencent Holdings is not alone to be invested in Practo - Google Capital, Sofina, Sequoia Capital, Altimeter Capital, Matrix Partners and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner have also invested to this Indian health and medical information provider so the total financing amount of Practo will reach USD124 million.

Practo provides with search online tool which helps to find professional information about dentists and doctors filtering the information based on location, fees and others. Besides, Practo is providing the commercial service namely Practo Ray which can help the clinics to build the schedules and billing for example.



Practo is having about 1,500 employees around the world and the offices in India, Singapore, and Philippines.