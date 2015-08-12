AUD/USD Weekly Outlook - ranging bearish to S2 Pivot level

0
Weekly price is on bearish market condition located below of 100-period SMA (100-SMA) and below 200-period SMA (200-SMA) for ranging within key levels:
- the price is ranging between 0.8541 resistance and 0.7233 support levels;
- ascending triangle pattern is fomed with 0.7233 level;
- Nearest support levels are 0.7233 and S2 Pivot at 0.7129;
- Nearest resistance levels are S1 Pivot at 0.7609 and 0.8541 located near yearly Central Pivot on the reversal between bullish/bearish on the chart.
|Resistance
|Support
|0.7609
|0.7233
|0.8541
|0.7129
- if the price
breaks 0.7233 support on close weekly bar so the bearish trend
will be continuing with the secondary ranging up to S2 Pivot at 0.7129 as the next
target;
- if weekly price breaks 0.7129 support level so we may see good breakdown of the price movement;
- if not so the price will be range within the levels.