AUD/USD Weekly Outlook - ranging bearish to S2 Pivot level

Weekly price is on bearish market condition located below of 100-period SMA (100-SMA) and below 200-period SMA (200-SMA) for ranging within key levels:



the price is ranging between 0.8541 resistance and 0.7233 support levels;

ascending triangle pattern is fomed with 0.7233 level;

Nearest support levels are 0.7233 and S2 Pivot at 0.7129;

Nearest resistance levels are S1 Pivot at 0.7609 and 0.8541 located near yearly Central Pivot on the reversal between bullish/bearish on the chart.





if the price breaks 0.7233 support on close weekly bar so the bearish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging up to S2 Pivot at 0.7129 as the next target;



0.7129 support level so we may see good breakdown of the price movement; if not so the price will be range within the levels.



