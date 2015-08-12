AUD/USD Weekly Outlook - ranging bearish to S2 Pivot level
12 August 2015, 18:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
Weekly price is on bearish market condition located below of 100-period SMA (100-SMA) and below 200-period SMA (200-SMA) for ranging within key levels:

  • the price is ranging between 0.8541 resistance and 0.7233 support levels;
  • ascending triangle pattern is fomed with 0.7233 level;
  • Nearest support levels are 0.7233 and S2 Pivot at 0.7129;
  • Nearest resistance levels are S1 Pivot at 0.7609 and 0.8541 located near yearly Central Pivot on the reversal between bullish/bearish on the chart.


Resistance
Support
0.76090.7233
0.85410.7129
  • if the price breaks 0.7233 support on close weekly bar so the bearish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging up to S2 Pivot at 0.7129 as the next target;
  • if weekly price breaks 0.7129 support level so we may see good breakdown of the price movement;
  • if not so the price will be range within the levels.


