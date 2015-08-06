Wall Street Largely Boarded.

Stocks

on Wall Street

ended

mostly

higher on

Wednesday (

Thursday morning

GMT

), after the

u.s. economic

data

varies, but

a disappointing

earnings

report

from Disney

pressed the

Dow

lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average

slumped

10,22

points (

0.06

percent)

to close at

17.540

, 47

.

The index is a broad-based S&P 500 rose 6.55 points ( 0.31 percent ) to end at 2.099 ,84 , and the Nasdaq composite index of technology increases 34.40 points ( 0.67 percent ) to 5,379 ,94 .

Research institution Institute for Supply Management ( ISM ) said the service sector increased by 4.3 percent in July to the highest on record. But the ADP payroll firm estimated the U.S. private sector added 185,000 jobs in July , far below the forecast of analysts for 220,000 additional jobs .

Disney is the biggest loss in the index printer auctions ( blue- chip) , fell 9.2 percent after it cut its projection for its cable business and said the Shanghai Disney theme park will not be profitable until after 2016.

Videogame developer Activision Blizzard streaked 11.8 percent higher after it raised full year forecasts due to the results of the second quarter that was better than expected . Sales of the game " Warcraft " and "Destiny " is very strong.