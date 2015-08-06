Wall Street Largely Boarded.

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Stocks on Wall Street ended mostly higher on Wednesday (Thursday morning GMT), after the u.s. economic data varies, but a disappointing earnings report from Disney pressed the Dow lower. Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 10,22 points (0.06 percent) to close at 17.540, 47.
The index is a broad-based S&P 500 rose 6.55 points (0.31 percent) to end at 2.099,84, and the Nasdaq composite index of technology increases 34.40 points (0.67 percent) to 5,379,94.
Research institution Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said the service sector increased by 4.3 percent in July to the highest on record. But the ADP payroll firm estimated the U.S. private sector added 185,000 jobs in July, far below the forecast of analysts for 220,000 additional jobs.
Disney is the biggest loss in the index printer auctions (blue-chip), fell 9.2 percent after it cut its projection for its cable business and said the Shanghai Disney theme park will not be profitable until after 2016.
Videogame developer Activision Blizzard streaked 11.8 percent higher after it raised full year forecasts due to the results of the second quarter that was better than expected. Sales of the game "Warcraft" and "Destiny" is very strong.
The prices of bonds fall. Yields on u.s. Government bonds, 10-year futures rose to 2.27 percent of 2,23 per cent on Tuesday, while 30-year bonds rose to 2.94 percent from 2.90 percent. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/120434#!tab=history