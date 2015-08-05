The deal Bailouts May 20 August.

Minister of finance

Greece

Euclid

Tsakalotos

expressed

his belief

on Tuesday

that

Athens and

the

creditors

will reach

an agreement on the

timely

new

bailouts

on August 20

, when the

very large

debt

payments

due.

When leaving a meeting with the Chief negotiators from Greece 's creditors — the European Union, the European Central Bank ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — Tsakalotos told reporters the talks run " at least as we expected ".

"It's not worse, and maybe even a little better than I expected ," he added.

Greece seek massive bailouts from the third creditors in an effort to avoid default (default) on a very large loan and was eliminated from the euro zone .

Both sides are under pressure to hammer out a deal before Aug. 20 , when Athens is due to pay 3.4 billion euros ( 3.71 billion u.s. dollars ) to the ECB .

If a deal is not reached by then, Greece will be forced to seek emergency aid in order to pay his debts .

Asked whether the negotiators would be able to meet the deadline growing closer, Tsakalotos says: "Yes. It never said , either on our side or their side, that the deadline would not be met. "

He added that there "no talks " with its creditors about possible emergency loans to allow Greece to make a payment to the ECB on 20 August.

Therefore, Athens hopes to repay the debt with the first disbursement of bailouts worth up to 85 billion euros (94 billion u.s. dollars or approximately USD 1,379 trillion) over the next three years, which in principle has been approved in the last month.