Orders for U.S. industrial products increased.

U.S. industrial products increased.

New orders to U.S. industrial goods rose sharply last June due to strong demand for transportation equipment and other products , a promising sign for the manufacturing sector are trying to rise up at this time.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Tuesday yesterday said new orders for manufactured products rose 1.8% having previously dropped 1.1% last May .

"Currently we move left a very weak period for the manufacturing sector earlier this year , even though production has not risen enough to say, " said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Factory production hindered the dollar value and budget cuts the energy sector after crude oil price down on years in yesterday. Global demand that has not been fullest also aggravating the manufacturing sector which accounted for 12% of the US domestic economy .

These factors reduce profit multinational corporations like Caterpillar inc (CAT . N) , Procter Gamble Co. (PG & . N), a manufacturer of household appliances , and the world 's largest Whirlpool Corp. ( WHR . N household producers ), global scale.

Although there is a sign of dwindling energy spending , the strength of the us dollar looks like it will remain restrictive . The dollar is up 15 % against the currencies of major trading countries USA since June 2014.

Share prices on Wall Street little changed , while the value of u.s. government debt also fell . The dollar generally flat against currencies in the IMF international reserve currency . Orders for transportation equipment surged products rose 9.3% last June , is described from rising 65,4 % ordering airplanes.