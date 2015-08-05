Analytics & Forecasts

Reloading on EURUSD, a bit risky with RR 1:1 but the trend looks strong bullish

5 August 2015, 14:50
Kellion
Kellion
0
94

Reloading on EURUSD, a bit risky with RR 1:1 but the trend looks strong bullish...

 Target just below 50% fib

 

 

 

 

 